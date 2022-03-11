YouTube blocks global access to Russian state-funded media channels

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

YouTube on Friday announced that it is blocking access worldwide to channels associated with Russian state-funded media.

Driving the news: "This change is effective immediately, and we expect our systems to take time to ramp up," YouTube wrote in a statement.

"Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy," YouTube said.

The company previously paused YouTube ads in Russia. On Friday, it extended that policy to include "all of the ways to monetize on our platform in Russia."

The big picture: Several tech firms, including Facebook parent Meta, have restricted access to Russian state media on its platforms in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last month that the EU was banning Russian state media to stop their "toxic and harmful disinformation."

