Young Turks' founder Cenk Uygur running to fill ex-Rep. Katie Hill's seat

Flashback: Hill resigned from Congress in October following a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations she had an improper relationship with a staffer. She has denied the claims.

What he's saying: "I'm going to represent those people in a way they have not seen before. I will not be a standard politician," Uygur said in a livestream of his web show ... I'm going to fight to get money of politics, and I'm going to call it like it is."

Reality check: Uygur tweeted that his campaign has already surpassed $100,000 in donations on Thursday night.

What's next: The special election for Hill's 25th Congressional District seat will take place on March 3.

Go deeper: Katie Hill feared for her life after allegations of improper staff relationship