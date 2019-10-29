Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos — who pled guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI about Russian contacts — filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday for California's 25th district.

What's happening: As he previewed on Twitter, Papadopoulos is gunning for the district after former Rep. Katie Hill resigned on Sunday following allegations she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer. Papadopoulos is after the traditionally Republican stronghold that elected Hill in the 2018 midterms.