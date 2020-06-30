26 mins ago - Health

Young people of color more likely to be hospitalized for coronavirus

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Reproduced from COVID-NET; Chart: Axios Visuals

The majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Latino/Hispanic Americans are among those ages 18-49, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: As coronavirus cases surge among young people, their risk of severe infection has a lot to with their race or ethnicity.

By the numbers: People of color are much more likely than white Americans to be hospitalized for the coronavirus, even when age is accounted for.

  • American Indian or Alaska Native people have an age-adjusted hospitalization rate around 5 times higher than non-Hispanic white Americans. Non-Hispanic Black Americans and Hispanic/Latino Americans have hospitalization rates about 4.5 times that of white people, per the CDC.
  • Minorities make up a disproportionate amount of coronavirus cases across the U.S., and their age-adjusted mortality rates are also much higher than white Americans'.

The bottom line: It's misleading for several reasons to say that young people have nothing to worry about when it comes to the coronavirus. One of those reasons is that it ignores the experiences of younger minorities.

Updated 42 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced plans Monday to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, as he warned the pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up."

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from the virus and over 10.3 million have tested positive worlwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

Ursula Perano
14 hours ago - Health

Poll: 30% of Americans say they trust Trump to get facts right on coronavirus

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

30% of Americans say they trust President Trump and his administration to "get the facts right" on the coronavirus — a lower mark than respondents gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (64%), their state governments (53%), local news (50%) and the news media in general (44%), according to a Pew Research Center poll released Monday.

Why it matters: As the coronavirus surges in states across the country, the largely mistrusted White House has been forced to step back into the spotlight. Vice President Mike Pence hosted his first coronavirus press briefing in weeks on Friday and appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, where he disputed that the new surge is a result of states reopening too quickly.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states announced on Monday that they're pausing the reopening of economies as cases continue to spike across the U.S. and a senior CDC official warns, "We are not even beginning to be over this."

By the numbers: Over 126,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.59 million Americans have tested positive from over 31 million tests. More than 705,200 have recovered from the virus.

