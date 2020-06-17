1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus racial disparities are worse than we thought

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Adapted from Brookings; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Black and Hispanic/Latino Americans have coronavirus mortality rates as much as 10x higher than white Americans' when age is taken into account, according to a new analysis by the Brookings Institution.

Why it matters: We've known that minorities are being hit harder by the coronavirus, but we didn't know it was this bad.

Between the lines: White Americans tend to be older than black and Latino Americans, putting a higher percentage of white people in older and thus more vulnerable age brackets. That's skewed the overall death rate by race.

  • When unadjusted for age, black people have a death rate twice that for whites, and Hispanics' death rate is about the same as whites'.
  • But when age is taken into account, the death rate for black Americans is 3.6 times that of white Americans, and Hispanics' is 2.5 times higher.

The bottom line: "Race gaps in vulnerability to Covid-19 highlight the accumulated, intersecting inequities facing Americans of color (but especially Black people) in jobs, housing, education, criminal justice – and in health," the authors write.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Juan Orlando Hernández said late Tuesday that he and first lady Ana García were among over 9,600 Hondurans to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reports. He added García was asymptomatic and he was feeling better. 330 people have died from the virus in Honduras.

By the numbers: More than 8.1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins.

Margaret Talev
Jun 16, 2020 - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans fear a second wave

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.3% margin of error. This survey defined self-quarantine as staying at home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days and social distancing as staying at home and avoiding others as much as possible; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Eight in 10 Americans are worried about a second wave of the coronavirus, with large majorities saying they'll resume social distancing, dial back shopping and keep their kids out of school if it happens, in Week 13 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Businesses and schools around the country are trying to assess how quickly and fully they should reopen based in part on what Americans will demand and tolerate. These findings underscore the challenges in predicting how they should proceed.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. still in first wave of coronavirus pandemic

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci during an April coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with the Daily Beast against holding events like President Trump's upcoming rally and stressed that the U.S. is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

What he's saying: "We are seeing infections to a greater degree than they had previously seen in certain states, including states in the southwest and in the south," Fauci told the Daily Beast. "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave."

