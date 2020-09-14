25 mins ago - World

Yoshihide Suga set to become Japan's new prime minister

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga acknowledges he's elected as the new head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday. Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Getty Images

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, was elected in Tokyo as the new head of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday.

Why it matters: The vote means he'll almost certainly replace outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation late last month due to chronic ulcerative colitis. Suga, an Abe ally, was a favorite to win the vote.

What's next: The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to "use its parliamentary majority to install Suga as prime minister in a separate vote Wednesday," Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 28,996,407 — Total deaths: 923,883— Total recoveries: 19,625,296Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 6,519,979 — Total deaths: 194,079 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Politics: Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules —Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on virus — Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. World: Israel reimposes 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Louisiana issues evacuation orders ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

New Orleans and several southeast Louisiana parishes issued mandatory evacuation orders Sunday as Tropical Storm Sally continued to strengthen as it closed in on the Gulf Coast.

Why it matters: Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday. A hurricane watch has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border and also for Louisiana's Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, including metropolitan NewOrleans. The National Hurricane Center warned of potential "life-threatening" storm surges from Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida Border.

3 hours ago - Science

In photos: West Coast faces dense smoke and strong winds as fires rage

Neighborhoods surrounded by the Bobcat Fire as new evacuation order go into effect on Sept. 13 in Monrovia, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom likened the air quality fire zones "to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes." Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging the U.S. West Coast has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.

The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot dry conditions. Smoke in Oregon, California and Washington is producing hazardous air quality in the states. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns that the blazes may spread. A record 3.1 million acres has burned in California this year, and the fires have razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.

