Yoshihide Suga set to become Japan's new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, was elected in Tokyo as the new head of the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday.

Why it matters: The vote means he'll almost certainly replace outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation late last month due to chronic ulcerative colitis. Suga, an Abe ally, was a favorite to win the vote.

What's next: The Liberal Democratic Party is expected to "use its parliamentary majority to install Suga as prime minister in a separate vote Wednesday," Bloomberg notes.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.