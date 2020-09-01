1 hour ago - World

Japan ponders future after Shinzo Abe

Dave Lawler, author of World

Abe bows to the flag before resigning. Photo: Franck Robichon - Pool/Getty Images

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will gather in mid-September to elect a successor to Shinzo Abe as its leader and the country’s prime minister.

Driving the news: Abe announced his resignation on Friday due to chronic ulcerative colitis, just days after becoming Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

  • Favorites to succeed him include Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, an Abe ally, and Shigeru Ishiba, an Abe critic and former defense secretary.

Flashback: Before Abe returned to power in 2012, Japan had shuffled through five prime ministers in as many years.

Data: Gleditsc and Chiozza, 2016, "Archigos — A Data Set on Leaders 1875–2015", Axios research; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

The big picture: In his resignation statement, Abe acknowledged his failure to achieve signature promises, including a peace treaty with Russia to secure the return of disputed islands and reform of Japan’s pacifist constitution.

But Abe will perhaps be best remembered for restoring Japan’s status as a major player on the world stage and for strengthening the role of prime minister.

  • He also strengthened Japan’s alliance with the U.S., Michael Auslin writes for Foreign Policy.
  • “It’s been nearly a decade since Washington had to worry about whether a Japanese leader was fully committed to the alliance, could keep a stable parliamentary majority, and had clear plans for making Japan play a role in the world commensurate with its position as the third-largest economy.”
  • That era may be ending.

Editor's note: The above graphic was created in 2019, which is why the tenures of some current leaders (e.g., Boris Johnson) appear so short. See the interactive version.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,349,528 — Total deaths: 848,394— Total recoveries: 16,703,911Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,027,111 — Total deaths: 183,499 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. World: Peru now has world's highest coronavirus death rate
  5. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  6. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  7. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - World

Facebook threatens to pull news from Australia if new law passes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook said Monday that it will block users in Australia from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram if a controversial law forcing tech giants like Facebook and rival Google to pay publishers to distribute portions of their content passes this fall.

Why it matters: This is Facebook's last-ditch effort to stop the law's enactment, which it says will harm publishers more than itself. The tech giant contends that the Australian law's broad payment terms are likely to end up requiring Facebook to overpay for a relatively modest amount of content, and the social network is also wary of setting a broad precedent.

