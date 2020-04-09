1 hour ago - Technology

Yelp cutting 1,000 jobs, furloughing others

Ina Fried

An image from a Yelp donation program launched in the wake of Covid-19. Photo: Yelp

Yelp told employees Thursday that it is cutting 1,000 jobs and furloughing another 1,100 workers amid a massive drop in its business.

Why it matters: Yelp is the latest company catering to small businesses that has seen much of its customer base decimated amid the COVID-19 outbreak and related shutdowns.

What they're saying: "This rapid shutdown of local economies has directly affected our business, and the magnitude and duration of the impact are unknown," Yelp said in a statement. "To ensure that Yelp can weather this crisis and be best positioned to serve the community when the recovery begins, we must significantly reduce our operating costs."

Context: Yelp had 5,950 employees as of the end of 2019.

The big picture: Yelp has seen customer interest in restaurants down 64% since March 10, with nightlife, gyms and beauty salons down 70% or more, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said in an employee email posted to the company's website.

All told, the millions of local businesses hit hardest by the effects of COVID-19 face the prospect of closing and laying off their employees, without knowing when, or if, they’ll be able to reopen.
— Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman

The company is also:

  • cutting server costs;
  • deprioritizing dozens of projects; and
  • cutting executive pay by 20% to 30%.

And Stoppelman is not taking a salary and will not vest any further stock awards this year.

Flashback: Yelp last month launched a $25 million program giving ad credits to small businesses and also partnered with GoFundMe on a donation program, though it was forced to revamp the program after some customers complained.

Ina Fried

Yelp to give $25 million to help local businesses survive the coronavirus slowdown

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Yelp announced Friday a program that will provide $25 million, primarily in the form of free advertising, to small businesses that make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Small businesses have been hit especially hard amid the near shutdown of public life — but so, most likely, have companies like Yelp that depend on such businesses.

Ina Fried

Yelp revamps donation program after businesses complain

Photo: Yelp

Yelp told Axios on Thursday that it is pausing a program designed to raise money for restaurants and small businesses after some owners complained they were signed up without consent and opting out of the program was overly cumbersome.

Why it matters: Small businesses, which make up the bulk of Yelp's market, have been devastated by the novel coronavirus and related stay-at-home orders. Yelp earlier this week said it was partnering with GoFundMe to make it easy for customers to donate straight from Yelp.

Fadel Allassan

Coronavirus efforts shift consumer interest toward booze, guns

A supermarket in Ashford, Ky., on March 16, 2020. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

The coronavirus epidemic has reshaped local economies across the country, as consumers respond to social distancing recommendations and business closures, a report by Yelp out Friday indicates.

What's happening: In just a week, consumer interest has shifted away from dine-in restaurants and nightlife, and toward interest in buying guns, booze and water.

