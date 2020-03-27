51 mins ago - Technology

Yelp revamps donation program after businesses complain

Ina Fried

Photo: Yelp

Yelp told Axios on Thursday that it is pausing a program designed to raise money for restaurants and small businesses after some owners complained they were signed up without consent and opting out of the program was overly cumbersome.

Why it matters: Small businesses, which make up the bulk of Yelp's market, have been devastated by the novel coronavirus and related stay-at-home orders. Yelp earlier this week said it was partnering with GoFundMe to make it easy for customers to donate straight from Yelp.

Here's Yelp's statement to Axios:

"On Tuesday, Yelp announced a partnership with GoFundMe to provide a fast and easy way for people to support their favorite local businesses by donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser directly on the Yelp pages of eligible businesses. In an effort to get businesses help quickly and easily, a GoFundMe fundraiser was automatically added to the Yelp pages of an initial group of eligible businesses, with information provided on how to claim it or opt out should a business choose to do so.
"However, it has come to our attention that some businesses did not receive a notification with opt-out instructions, and some would have preferred to actively opt-in to the program. As such, we have paused the automatic rollout of this feature, and are working with GoFundMe to provide a seamless way for businesses to opt into the program moving forward, as we have received a great deal of interest and support for the program from both consumers and businesses alike."

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Yelp to give $25 million to help local businesses survive the coronavirus slowdown

Photo: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Yelp announced Friday a program that will provide $25 million, primarily in the form of free advertising, to small businesses that make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Small businesses have been hit especially hard amid the near shutdown of public life — but so, most likely, have companies like Yelp that depend on such businesses.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Fadel Allassan

Coronavirus efforts shift consumer interest toward booze, guns

A supermarket in Ashford, Ky., on March 16, 2020. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

The coronavirus epidemic has reshaped local economies across the country, as consumers respond to social distancing recommendations and business closures, a report by Yelp out Friday indicates.

What's happening: In just a week, consumer interest has shifted away from dine-in restaurants and nightlife, and toward interest in buying guns, booze and water.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Margaret Harding McGill

Senators call for antitrust review of Google search practices

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A bipartisan pair of senators, in a letter Tuesday, are urging the Justice Department to investigate Google's search operations as well as its advertising business.

The big picture: The letter from Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) comes as the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee holds a Tuesday hearing on ways that digital platforms favor themselves over their competitors.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Technology