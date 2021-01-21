Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

World leaders react to "new dawn in America" under Biden administration

President Biden reacts delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

World leaders have pledged to work with President Biden on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, with many praising his move to begin the formal process for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

The big picture: Several leaders noted the swift shift from former President Trump's "America First" policy to Biden's action to re-engage with the world and rebuild alliances.

What they're saying:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels, "Once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House. This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for so long. Europe is ready for a new start with our oldest and most trusted partner."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who on Friday is due to become the first world leader to speak over the phone with the president, noted the U.S. and Canada's close ties and said he would work with Biden "to make our countries safer, more prosperous, and more resilient."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, one of the last leaders to congratulate Biden after his election win, said he's optimistic "there is going to be a good relationship" with the new U.S. president, per AFP.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a key Trump ally, noted in a tweet that the relationship of the U.S. and Brazil was "long, solid and based on high values."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that he looked forward to working with Biden to strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, "expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."

  • Netanyahu issued a separate statement thanking Trump "for all the great things you have done for Israel."

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told state television that a "tyrant's era came to an end" with Trump's departure and said "the ball is in Washington's court" in regards to the nuclear deal that the former president withdrew the U.S. from.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who clashed with Trump on several issues, said she looked forward to "a new chapter of German-American friendship and cooperation," according to her spokesperson.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a warm relationship with Trump, said in a Twitter post he looked forward to working with Biden "to strengthen India-US strategic partnership."

Cui Tiankai, China's ambassador to the U.S., tweeted: "China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-U.S. relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth."

(Of note: His tweet came as China slapped sanctions on Trump administration officials including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who declared Tuesday that China's mass internment and other abuses of over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang constitutes "genocide" and "crimes against humanity.")

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

On Day One, Biden will move to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Biden on Wednesday will begin the formal process for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, making good on a highly touted campaign promise.

Catch up fast: President Trump first announced his intention to abandon the accord in June 2017, angering countries worldwide. The U.S. became the only country to pull out of the pact on Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the election and the first possible day for the country to withdraw under the agreement's terms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Jan 19, 2021 - World

Special report: Trump's U.S.-China transformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump began his term by launching the trade war with China he had promised on the campaign trail. By mid-2020, however, Trump was no longer the public face of China policy-making as he became increasingly consumed with domestic troubles, giving his top aides carte blanche to pursue a cascade of tough-on-China policies.

Why it matters: Trump alone did not reshape the China relationship. But his trade war shattered global norms, paving the way for administration officials to pursue policies that just a few years earlier would have been unthinkable.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans pledge to set aside differences and work with Biden

President Biden speaks to Sen. Mitch McConnell after being sworn in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Several Republicans praised President Biden's calls for unity during his inaugural address on Wednesday and pledged to work together for the benefit of the American people.

Why it matters: The Democrats only have a slim majority in the Senate and Biden will likely need to work with the GOP to pass his legislative agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!