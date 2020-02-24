Updated 18 mins ago - World

In photos: India welcomes president with massive "Namaste Trump" rally

Rebecca Falconer

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces President Trump upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump arrived with members of the U.S. first family at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, Monday for a two-day visit, local media footage shows.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth making it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers, per Axios' Dave Lawler and Zachary Basu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is demonstrating the importance of the visit by holding a massive "Namaste Trump Rally" at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, northwest India.

The president's elder daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Modi, both White House senior advisers, at the airport. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
First lady Melania with the president and Modi at the airport. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
A student paints the images of the president and first lady Melania Trump on a canvas in Mumbai. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images
People protest Trump's visit and the Israeli government at a mosque in Lucknow, northern India. Photo: Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Indian police officers stand guard as security is stepped up at the Taj Mahal on in Agra, northern India, ahead of Trump's visit. Photo: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images
A billboard of Modi and Trump shaking hands outside the Taj Mahal. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images
Workers clean a bulletproof glass-enclosure around the podium before the rally. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images
Para-military soldiers from the Rapid Action Force outside the stadium. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images
Crowds at the "Namaste Trump" rally. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

Flashback: Trump at Howdy Modi rally: India and U.S. must protect our borders

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump delivers State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence claps as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to rip a copy of President Trump's speech after he delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address during what was an eventful night at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Details: From Trump appearing to snub House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake before his address, to special guests appearances and Pelosi ripping up her copy of the president's speech at the end — here's how all the drama unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Go deeperArrowFeb 15, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: New Hampshire primary battle heats up

A woman sells Democratic presidential candidate signs outside SNHU arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, during the party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidates stepped up campaigning in New Hampshire on Saturday with just days left until the state's primary.

The big picture: Polls place former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a statistical tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won the organizing battle at a Democratic event at Manchester's SNHU Arena "with more than a quarter of the seats filled with supporters," Politico reports. And former Vice President Joe Biden stepped up criticism of Buttigieg. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.

See photosArrowFeb 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy