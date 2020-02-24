In photos: India welcomes president with massive "Namaste Trump" rally

President Trump arrived with members of the U.S. first family at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, Monday for a two-day visit, local media footage shows.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth making it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers, per Axios' Dave Lawler and Zachary Basu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is demonstrating the importance of the visit by holding a massive "Namaste Trump Rally" at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, northwest India.

The president's elder daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Modi, both White House senior advisers, at the airport. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

First lady Melania with the president and Modi at the airport. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A student paints the images of the president and first lady Melania Trump on a canvas in Mumbai. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

People protest Trump's visit and the Israeli government at a mosque in Lucknow, northern India. Photo: Dheeraj Dhawan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Indian police officers stand guard as security is stepped up at the Taj Mahal on in Agra, northern India, ahead of Trump's visit. Photo: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images

A billboard of Modi and Trump shaking hands outside the Taj Mahal. Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

Workers clean a bulletproof glass-enclosure around the podium before the rally. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

Para-military soldiers from the Rapid Action Force outside the stadium. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Crowds at the "Namaste Trump" rally. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images

