Deadly clashes erupt in Delhi ahead of Trump's visit

Rebecca Falconer

Rival protesters over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi, India, on Monday. Photo: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for calm Tuesday as deadly clashes erupted in the city's northeast between supporters and opponents of India's controversial new citizenship law.

Why it matters: Per the BBC, a police officer and six civilians "died in the capital's deadliest day" since last year's passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act — which allows religious minorities but excludes Muslims from nearby countries to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted for their religion — hours before President Trump and members of the U.S. first family were due to visit the city as part of their visit to India.

Dave Lawler

Senators concerned India's "secular character" is under threat

Trump and Modi in Houston. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday expressing concerns and seeking State Department assessments on India's crackdown in Kashmir and controversial citizenship law.

Why it matters: President Trump is heading to India later this month. Rather than pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir crackdown during their last appearance together, in Houston, Trump praised him.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu

Trump to visit India as U.S. weighs new "special relationship"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, India, on Feb. 24–25 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: “India could be to America in Asia during the 21st century what the U.K. was in Europe during the 20th – the most reliable partner in great power competition,” says Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington now at the Hudson Institute.

Ben Geman

The energy stakes of Trump's India visit

Donald Trump looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during 'Namaste Trump' rally. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump administration officials face headwinds as they seek agreements to export more U.S. liquefied natural gas to India, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Where it stands: Buyers are wary of long-term deals and instead are increasingly turning to the more flexible spot markets to find cheaper supplies.

