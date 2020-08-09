25 mins ago - World

World leaders holding Lebanon aid summit after night of unrest in Beirut

Anti-government protesters at Martyrs' Square on Saturday after the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump was due to attend on Sunday an online world leaders summit organized by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations on raising aid for Lebanon following last week's deadly explosion.

The big picture: The talks come after massive protests Saturday night that saw demonstrators storm government ministries and attack the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks, as anger grows of the explosion that killed 158 people and wounded over 6,000 others, per Reuters. At least 728 people were wounded and one officer killed in overnight clashes between police and protesters, Al Jazeera reports. The Lebanese government has blamed poorly stored ammonium nitrate for the blast.

Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - World

Security forces and protesters clash in Beirut after devastating explosion

Protesters clashing with security forces in Beirut on Aug. 8. Photo: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday who threw stones in Beirut over a massive explosion that devastated the city earlier this week, injuring roughly 6,000 people and leaving nearly 160 dead, AP reports.

Why it matters: Activists say political corruption and negligence are to blame for Tuesday's blast, caused by a store of ammonium nitrate left unsecured near the city's port for more than six years.

Rashaan Ayesh
14 hours ago - World

What's next for Lebanon after the Beirut explosion

Photo: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Beirut residents are still clearing rubble from streets that appear war-torn, days after a blast that shocked the country and horrified the world.

Why it matters: The explosion is likely to accelerate a painful cycle Lebanon was already living through — discontent, economic distress, and emigration.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - World

Trump and Macron talk over aid for Lebanon after massive blast

Photo: Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone to discuss sending immediate aid to Lebanon following a massive explosion in Beirut this week that killed more than 100 people and injured thousands.

What he's saying: "Had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning numerous subjects, but in particular the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon..." Trump tweeted.

