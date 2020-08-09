World leaders holding Lebanon aid summit after night of unrest in Beirut

President Trump was due to attend on Sunday an online world leaders summit organized by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations on raising aid for Lebanon following last week's deadly explosion.

The big picture: The talks come after massive protests Saturday night that saw demonstrators storm government ministries and attack the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks, as anger grows of the explosion that killed 158 people and wounded over 6,000 others, per Reuters. At least 728 people were wounded and one officer killed in overnight clashes between police and protesters, Al Jazeera reports. The Lebanese government has blamed poorly stored ammonium nitrate for the blast.

