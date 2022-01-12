Sign up for our daily briefing

Unvaccinated workers more likely to miss work due to COVID

Emily Peck
Data: Analysis of Household Pulse Survey by Aaron Sojourner and Julia Raifman; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Unvaccinated workers, particularly low-wage earners, were much more likely to miss a full week of work because they had COVID symptoms or were caring for someone with symptoms — even before Omicron, according to a new analysis of December Census data.

Why it matters: Worker absences are causing widespread societal dysfunction — school and day care closures, stores with unstocked shelves, etc.

  • Missing work for these folks typically means missing pay: Only 33% of low-income workers get paid sick leave.

The numbers come from labor economist Aaron Sojourner of the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management, and Julia Raifman, a health policy researcher at Boston University who also heads up the COVID-19 U.S. State Policy Database.

The bigger picture: There’s a wide gap in vaccination status between rich and poor and it's hurting everyone.

  • 41% of working-age Americans who earn more than $100,000 are vaxxed and boosted; compared to less than 18% for those earning $50,000 or less, according to Raifman and Sojourner’s analysis.

There's room for growth: 12% of unvaxxed adults, earning less than $25,000, said they want or would consider a vaccine.

What to watch: Data from early January will track whether Omicron forced a growing percentage of vaccinated workers to miss more work.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Jan 10, 2022 - Economy & Business

Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick

Millions of Americans are calling in sick or isolating, leaving employers scrambling and forcing low-income workers to go without pay or risk going into work.

Why it matters: The latest pandemic health crisis is undermining employers, draining the bottom line and risking reduced output.

Neil Irwin
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Oriana Gonzalez
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

