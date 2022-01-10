Sign up for our daily briefing

Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millions of Americans are calling in sick or isolating, leaving employers scrambling and forcing low-income workers to go without pay or risk going into work.

Why it matters: The latest pandemic health crisis is undermining employers, draining the bottom line and risking reduced output.

  • Industries with workers that can't do their jobs at home are expected to be hit the hardest.
  • More than 5 million Americans, or 2% of the workforce, “could now be isolating,” Capital Economics economist Andrew Hunter estimated.

Threat level: Worker shortages are already bludgeoning employers, which had 3.85 million more job openings than the economy had unemployed workers as of November.

  • With absenteeism spreading, that's expected to worsen, causing more flight cancelations, restaurant closures, product shortages and reduced public services.
  • “Things are only likely to get worse in the near term,” Hunter notes.

Between the lines: Nearly 1 in 4 private-sector workers don’t have paid sick time, including about 7 in 10 of the lowest-paid employees, according to the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP).

Context: Democrats had included paid sick leave in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but the initiative is dead for now after they were unable to gather enough support on Capitol Hill amid opposition from Republicans.

  • “It’s completely indefensible that two years into a global pandemic we don’t have comprehensive, guaranteed paid sick time,” CLASP worker advocate Emily Andrews tells Axios.

The other side: Opponents of mandatory paid sick leave say it doesn’t prevent workplace illnesses or reduce employee turnover.

The bottom line: Expect omicron-related absenteeism to continue disrupting your life.

Go deeper

Bob Herman
14 hours ago - Health

What to watch at JPM22

JPM in 2020, the last time the conference has been in-person and a respiratory virus' dream. Photo: Bob Herman/Axios

The annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference kicks off today, and it's virtual for the second straight year after companies raised concerns about rising coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Health care is as profitable as ever amid the global pandemic, and companies are eager to tell deep-pocketed power brokers why they should continue to plow more money into the industry and expect hefty returns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Health

Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a COVID-19 vaccine promotion event in Mountain Home, Ark., in July last year. Photo: Liz Sanders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said large businesses should not comply with the Biden administration's "oppressive" mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing that's due to take effect Monday.

What he's saying: The Republican governor told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday the requirement "needs to be struck down" and urged Arkansas businesses with 100 or more employees affected by it to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow