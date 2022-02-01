Ta-da! The most common letters used in Wordle are E R A O T, according to an analysis of 221 games from Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter.

Context: Invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, to amuse his friends and partner. Wordle is now a daily obsession for many ( 🙋). The New York Times just paid in the "low-seven figures" to acquire the game.

The intrigue: The letter N is much less common in Wordle than real life.

Orate could be a good starter word.

But: The deep dive didn't help Ingraham's gameplay.