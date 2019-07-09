More American TV viewers watched the women's U.S. soccer team win their 4th World Cup than tuned into the final of the men's tournament, Fox Sports first reported Monday, citing Nielsen figures.

Why it matters: Pressure is building on soccer's governing bodies to address gender pay disparities. The U.S. women's soccer team filed a lawsuit in March, accusing the United States Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination." Democratic lawmakers, including 2020 candidates, have called for women players to be compensated fairly.