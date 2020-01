The fourth annual Women's March on Washington, D.C., Saturday drew much smaller crowds than the millions who rallied in the capitol after President Trump's 2017 inauguration, but the crowd was just as passionate, NPR reports.

The big picture: Over 25,000 people signed up online to attend the D.C. march and more than 250 events were held around the U.S, per the New York Times. Here's what else unfolded, in photos.