Women's March on Washington expects historically low turnout

Organizers are expecting record-low turnout for the fourth annual Women's March on Washington, scheduled for Saturday, the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: A permit issued by the National Park Service indicates the event's coordinators expect between 3,000 and 10,000 participants, making it the lowest attendance since the event's launch in 2017. Nearly 100,000 participants took part in D.C's Women's March last year, the Post notes.