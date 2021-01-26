Sign up for our daily briefing

Women take press lead in Biden era

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Women will overwhelmingly guide coverage of the White House and politics during the Biden administration, propelled by a slew of newly appointed leaders at major TV and radio networks, newspapers and digital outlets.

Why it matters: While female representation in the Washington press corps has steadily grown, what's changed most recently is the number of women in front of and behind cameras and bylines.

The trend was in full view Sunday, when Abby Phillip and Dana Bash debuted back-to-back as anchors of two CNN morning shows. Margaret Brennan, host of CBS' "Face the Nation," also had a high-profile interview with Dr. Deborah Birx.

Driving the news: For the first time, the chief White House correspondents from ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN are all women. They'll be working with an all-female communications team at the White House — the first time in history such a dynamic has existed.

  • The Washington Post's newest White House bureau chief is Ashley Parker. Half of the Post's White House team also is female.
  • NPR's White House editor is Roberta Rampton. She'll lead coverage for six White House correspondents, four of them women. Almost all of NPR's congressional team are women.
  • PBS' White House correspondent is Yamiche Alcindor. Its congressional correspondent is Lisa Desjardins. Francesca Chambers is McClatchy's chief White House correspondent. Lisa Mascaro is AP’s chief congressional correspondent.
  • Half of Politico's White House press team are women. And Politico recently named two women, Rachel Bade and Tara Palmeri, to help continue its Playbook franchise.

Leadership within major newsrooms is overwhelmingly being turned over to women and women of color.

  • In television, MSNBC vet Rashida Jones will be the first woman of color to lead a major cable news company when she becomes president of MSNBC in February. Suzanne Scott was named Fox News' first female CEO in 2018. Susan Zirinsky became the first female president of CBS News in 2019.
  • In print, USA Today is led by Nicole Carroll as editor-in-chief and Maribel Perez Wadsworth as publisher. Kristin Roberts was named McClatchy's first-ever female vice president of news in 2019. Meredith Kopit Levien was named the first-ever female CEO of the New York Times last year. Julie Pace is Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press.

Yes, but: Despite these milestones, women and minorities are still underrepresented in most newsrooms around the country. This is especially true at the highest levels of most news organizations, for roles such as bureau chief and president.

  • Many newsroom leaders have pledged to address this imbalance in the coming years.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 24, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: 85% diversity on Biden people team

President Joe Biden conducts a virtual swearing-in ceremony for members of his new administration. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration will announce a slate of political appointees to the Office of Personnel Management on Monday, and more than 85% of them identify as people of color, women or LGBTQ, according to a copy of the list obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: President Biden has pledged a diverse Cabinet and government, and his gatekeepers to it reflect that promise through their own ranks.

Orion Rummler
Jan 24, 2021 - Health

Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship

Deborah Birx, who served as White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, described on Sunday disarray, a lack of communication and the spread of misinformation inside Trump's White House as it attempted to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

Driving the news: Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" that she was censored by the Trump administration, and blocked from appearing on national news media, forcing her to go "out on the road" to work with state and local officials on their pandemic response.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minority Mitch still setting Senate agenda

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chuck Schumer may be majority leader, yet in many ways, Mitch McConnell is still running the Senate show — and his counterpart is about done with it.

Why it matters: McConnell rolled over Democrats unapologetically, and kept tight control over his fellow Republicans, while in the majority. But he's showing equal skill as minority leader, using political jiujitsu to convert a perceived weakness into strength.

