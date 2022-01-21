Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) asked Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter Friday to investigate 10 people who allegedly falsely claimed to be electors from Wisconsin during the 2020 election in an attempt to cast electoral college votes for former President Trump.

Why it matters: Wisconsin was one of at least seven states in which people filed fake paperwork seeking to cast votes for Trump, according to AP.

What they're saying: “When individuals lie and commit fraud about our elections and get away with it, it shatters the most basic levels of trust we have in our democracy,” Pocan said in a statement.

“I urge Attorney General Garland to investigate these individuals in Wisconsin and any of the individuals in six other states who tried to connive their way into overthrowing an election by impersonating a member of the electoral college,” he added.

Pocan specifically asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether the people broke federal law by submitting false statements to the U.S. government, attempting to obstruct official proceedings, defrauding residents of a fair election and refusing to count and report votes.

The big picture: Assistant Milwaukee County District Attorney Matthew Westphal has also called on Wisconsin's attorney general or federal prosecutors to look into the complaints, AP reports.

Go deeper: Absentee drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin, judge rules