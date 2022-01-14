Sign up for our daily briefing

Absentee drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin, judge rules

Oriana Gonzalez

Volunteers assist a voter at an early voting ballot drop-off location in Milwaukee, Wis. April 2, 2020. Photo: Thomas Werner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A judge in Wisconsin ruled on Thursday that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be used in the state.

State of play: Absentee ballots can be returned via mail or in person, but under state law, drop boxes are not allowed, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren said.

  • Bohren said he will finalize an injunction mandating that Wisconsin's Election Commission stop advising that drop boxes can be used.

The big picture: Ballot drop boxes were widely used in Wisconsin during the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "In looking at the statutes, there is no specific authorization for drop boxes," Bohren said.

  • "The Elections Commission ought to be required to more carefully follow the traditional mandates of Wisconsin law when they make major policy decisions."
  • The lawsuit was brought by two Wisconsin voters who asked the judge to block the use of drop boxes, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The other side: Thursday's "ruling creates new barriers for Wisconsinites to vote absentee," tweeted Jeff Mandell, an attorney who represented Disability Rights Wisconsin and other groups in favor of keeping drop boxes in place.

  • "In the midst of the Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. If it goes into effect, this ruling will prevent some people from casting their ballots," he added.

What to watch: The ruling is expected to be appealed, per AP.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats take voting rights fight to state-level races

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Photos: Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images (left); Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Democratic gubernatorial candidates are unveiling their own voting rights plans ahead of this fall's midterms.

Why it matters: Congressional Democrats have, so far, failed to deliver federal legislation. Because Republicans have succeeded in introducing restrictions at the state and local levels, the ability to vote in 2022 will largely depend on where a person lives. That makes state executive races a high priority for both parties.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
56 mins ago - World

Netanyahu negotiating plea over corruption charges

Netanyahu. Photo: Amit Shabi/POOL/AFP via Getty

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has for several weeks been negotiating a plea agreement with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, according to Israeli media reports.

Why it matters: One key sticking point is whether the deal, which would require Netanyahu to plead guilty to corruption charges, would also require the former prime minister to step away from politics. Any deal would create a political firestorm in Israeli, and could bring down the current government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
58 mins ago - World

U.S. accuses Russia of preparing "false flag" operation to attack Ukraine

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The U.S. claims to have information indicating that Russia has "already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," laying the groundwork for a potential pretext to invade, according to a U.S. official.

Why it matters: Diplomatic talks between the U.S., its European allies and Russia failed to produce a breakthrough this week, raising fears that Moscow will invade Ukraine and unleash a devastating new war.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow