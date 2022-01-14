Absentee drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin, judge rules

A judge in Wisconsin ruled on Thursday that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be used in the state.

State of play: Absentee ballots can be returned via mail or in person, but under state law, drop boxes are not allowed, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren said.

Bohren said he will finalize an injunction mandating that Wisconsin's Election Commission stop advising that drop boxes can be used.

The big picture: Ballot drop boxes were widely used in Wisconsin during the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 500 boxes available in the state at the time, according to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson are up for re-election this year.

What they're saying: "In looking at the statutes, there is no specific authorization for drop boxes," Bohren said.

"The Elections Commission ought to be required to more carefully follow the traditional mandates of Wisconsin law when they make major policy decisions."

The lawsuit was brought by two Wisconsin voters who asked the judge to block the use of drop boxes, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The other side: Thursday's "ruling creates new barriers for Wisconsinites to vote absentee," tweeted Jeff Mandell, an attorney who represented Disability Rights Wisconsin and other groups in favor of keeping drop boxes in place.

"In the midst of the Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. If it goes into effect, this ruling will prevent some people from casting their ballots," he added.

What to watch: The ruling is expected to be appealed, per AP.