What's happening: More than a foot of snow fell across many parts of the region late Sunday and Monday, and forecasters warn the storm could dump a total of 10 to 24 inches by Tuesday "from Pennsylvania to Maine, per AP, which notes: "Heavy snow was also expected in the Appalachian Mountains down to Tennessee and North Carolina."

More than 1,200 flights were delayed and nearly 500 canceled as at 10.45 p.m. Monday ET, per FlightAware.

The big picture: Thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled since the storm system first began pummeling much of the country just before Thanksgiving.

