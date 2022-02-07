Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo at a 2021 exhibition. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty Images
Brazil and Ecuador may not be known for cold weather sports, but athletes from these and other Latin American nations are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Why it matters: Despite coming from countries with few winter sports and having limited access to training facilities, these athletes are looking to replicate the success of Latin Americans who broke barriers in last summer’s Olympics.
- Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Puerto Rican hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and the Dominican and Ecuadorian weightlifters Crismery Santana and Neisi Dajomes are among those who won medals last time.
Details: Contenders include figure skater Donovan Carrillo, the first Mexican to successfully do a triple axel in a competition. The 22-year-old has mostly trained in ice skating rinks inside of malls where he has to maneuver around amateurs and kids learning to skate.
- Carrillo will kick things off with his short program on Monday. He is the second-ever ice skater from Mexico to make it to the Olympic level, after Ricardo Olavarrieta in 1992.
- The Brazilian bobsled team, which usually trains on a dry trail, is competing again.
- Ecuador has its first female winter Olympian this year: Slalom skier Sarah Escobar.
- Also look for Colombian speed skater Laura Gómez; Argentinean luger Verónica Ravenna; Chilean freestyle skier Dominique Ohaco, and cross country skiers Jonathan Soto of Mexico and Jaqueline Mourão of Brazil.
Background: No Latin Americans participated in the first Winter Olympics, in 1924, but some countries have had sporadic showings ever since.
- Argentina, a skiing destination, has had the most consistent presence, although they’ve never won a medal.
- So far, the best-ever individual result is Brazilian Isabel Clark’s ninth place in snowboarding at Torino 2006, and the best team result is the Argentinean bobsleigh fourth place at St. Moritz 1928.
Don’t forget: The Winter Olympics are celebrated during the northern hemisphere’s winter, when the southern hemisphere — countries like Argentina and Chile — are in the middle of summer.
Of note: Several of the athletes who have competed have dual citizenships, but choose to represent Latin America.
- This year that tradition is carried on by athletes like the alpine skiers Simon Breitfuss, an Austrian-Bolivian; Mexican-American Sarah Schleper and German-Peruvian Ornella Oettl Reyes.
- Hubertus von Hohenlohe, a Mexico City-born Austrian who skied in a mariachi suit, has drawn attention in the past.
Go deeper:
- Skier Alex Ferreira tries for first gold
- China embraces winter sports ahead of Olympics
- The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics
- Olympians avoiding COVID at all costs ahead of Beijing Games
Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up for the Axios Latino newsletter.