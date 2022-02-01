The IOC stays silent on China human rights

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The IOC stays silent on China human rights

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is publicly backing China, where the Winter Games are being held this year and where there is an ongoing genocide.

The big picture: The IOC has long stated it is committed to human rights, but it is declining to take a stand ahead of the Beijing Olympics — and insisting its only mission is to run the Games successfully.

  • By remaining silent and continuing to back Beijing, the IOC is deflecting pressure from the international community onto Olympics sponsors and athletes themselves.

Driving the news: Numerous governments have announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, due to the campaign of repression and genocide that Chinese authorities are currently waging against ethnic Uyghurs in the country's northwest region.

  • This means no official government delegation from these countries will travel to Beijing, but their athletes will still compete.

What's happening: Despite growing criticism, the IOC has not denounced the Chinese government's policies in Xinjiang or raised the topic publicly. It has cut off talks with human rights groups asking for answers about the possibility of forced Uyghur labor in Olympic uniform supply chains.

  • IOC President Thomas Bach publicly met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a key architect of the Xinjiang genocide, in Beijing last week.
  • The IOC said in a statement that the "two leaders discussed the strong support of the international community for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022."

What they're saying: "Our responsibility is to run the Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter... and to bring together the athletes from 206 teams and the IOC refugee team under one roof," Bach said in December when asked about China's human rights violations in Xinjiang.

  • The IOC didn't respond to Axios' request for comment.

The IOC's mission is to "build a peaceful and better world," and the organization preaches political neutrality. But it plays politics when it wants to, banning South Africa in 1964 due to apartheid and cracking down on social justice protests.

The refusal of the IOC and its top executives to publicly denounce or acknowledge the existence of a genocide in China is due in part to the Olympics' growing reliance on the pocketbooks of authoritarian governments in particular.

  • Hosting the Games has become prohibitively expensive over the years, including building (and then maintaining) Olympic-sized facilities.
  • "In the bidding race for the Winter Games in 2022, all eight potential hosts from democratic countries terminated their bidding efforts before the IOC's final vote, which left two cities from authoritarian states as potential hosts," sociologist Thomas Könecke and Michiel de Nooij wrote in a 2017 study published in the journal Current Issues in Sports Science.
  • "Keeping good working relations with authoritarian governments helps the IOC to secure the future of its main revenue driver, the Olympic Games, thus providing for its own future," they wrote.

Uyghur activists are upset that the IOC has continued to allow the Chinese government to hold such a prestigious event.

  • Nazi Germany used the 1936 Olympics held in Berlin as a propaganda opportunity to showcase its strength and success, Nury Turkel, attorney and Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute, notes.
  • "By refusing to relocate the Olympics, the IOC has condoned the Uyghur genocide by allowing the Games to take place in the shadow of concentration camps once again," Turkel told Axios.

Between the lines: The calls for boycotts, for sponsors to cut ties, and for NBC to include human rights coverage, have put Olympians in a difficult spot, leaving some athletes unnerved and upset.

  • In an era of athlete empowerment, the Beijing Games are just the opposite. Athletes have been thrust into a geopolitical affair, been given burner phones and warned they may face punishment for speaking out against the Chinese Communist Party.
  • "I understand people want us and our backers to speak out about the host city decision," Elana Meyers Taylor, an American bobsledder, wrote in USA Today.
  • "But sponsors and athletes didn't choose Beijing."

The bottom line: "O Sport, you are peace!" Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, wrote in his 1912 poem, Ode to Sport.

  • A century later, the host of the Games is committing genocide against its own people.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: BuzzFeed limits hiring following rough public debut

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

BuzzFeed is limiting hiring to only critical positions, and will not be adding any new jobs unless there's a business case justification, CEO Jonah Peretti told staff last week. The hiring slowdown is meant to preserve cash, per a source familiar with the effort.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed is under pressure to preserve cash following a high level of redemptions from SPAC investors ahead of its IPO merger in December.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
1 hour ago - Technology

Big Tech boycotts tend to be short-lived

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Spotify's weekend of boycott threats may have made headlines, but recent history suggests the controversy won't dent Spotify's business.

Why it matters: Boycotts of tech services have become more frequent amid growing political polarization and frustration over misinformation. But data shows that boycotts and the press attention around them are typically fleeting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerCaitlin Owens
2 hours ago - Health

Pandemic pits health care experts against the media

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Health care professionals and scientists no longer feel that they can rely on media and tech companies to effectively combat misinformation, so they're hitting the airwaves themselves.

Why it matters: The tension between the health and science industries and media and tech has been building for years, but now it's "on steroids," said Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor at NYU.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!