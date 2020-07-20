38 mins ago - Health

Supermarket chain Winn-Dixie will not require face masks

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie will not require face masks to be worn in its roughly 500 stores, saying it doesn't want to "put [its] associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict," reports the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The announcement underscores the political partisanship that has surrounded face mask requirements, despite scientific evidence suggesting they have been effective in stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Winn-Dixie's stores are located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi — all states President Trump won in 2016.
  • 28 states and the District of Columbia have issued some form of mask mandate.

What they're saying: "Our associates have seen that mask mandates are a highly charged issue with our customers," Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers, told the Post via email.

  • "We do not want to put our associates in a position to navigate interpersonal conflict or prohibit customers from shopping in our stores."

Democrats ask FBI for briefing on foreign interference campaign targeting Congress

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Top Democrats in the House and Senate have written a letter requesting that the FBI provide Congress with a defensive counterintelligence briefing regarding what appears to be a "concerted foreign interference" targeting Congress.

Why it matters: U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia, China and other foreign adversaries are actively seeking to interfere in the 2020 elections. The Kremlin engaged in misinformation and hacking campaigns in 2016 in an effort to tilt the election to President Trump.

Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable"

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico that security plans put forth for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month are "not achievable" under current time constraints.

Why it matters: The decision to move most of the RNC's programming to Jacksonville last month has already come under scrutiny due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. These new security concerns deal another blow to President Trump's hopes for a raucous in-person convention.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 14,567,109 — Total deaths: 607,187 — Total recoveries — 8,193,138Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,794,355 — Total deaths: 140,716 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. The state of play: How the U.S. blew its response.
  4. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
  5. Politics: Trump says he'll resume daily briefings.
