Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested on FOX Business’ "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Wednesday the House Oversight Committee wants more power than the Supreme Court and executive branch combined after holding him and Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

Details: It acted after they refused to turn over subpoenaed materials concerning the Census citizenship question. Ross told Fox Business there’s "no reason" for it to want documents "whose redaction was agreed to by three Federal Court judges, not disagreed with by two Appellate Courts and certainly not disagreed with by the Supreme Court."