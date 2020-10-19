1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Man arrested after threat to kidnap mayor of Wichita, Kansas

A 59-year-old man is facing a criminal threat charge over "threatening statements directed toward city of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple" in Kansas, per a police statement.

The big picture: Meredith Dowty was arrested Friday. Threats sent to someone who knows the suspect and Whipple showed anger about a city coronavirus pandemic mask mandate, the mayor said to CNN. "He said he was going to kidnap me and slash my throat and he needed my address because I needed to see the hangman," Whipple told the Wichita Eagle. The arrest follows alleged plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) over their responses to the pandemic.

Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Whitmer slams Trump after "lock her up" chants at rally: "It needs to stop"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes a speech at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) denounced President Trump Saturday for endangering her with his rhetoric after he responded to "lock her up" chants at a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, by saying "lock 'em all up."

The big picture: Trump criticized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, urging the rally crowd to get her to "open up your state." Authorities have charged eight people over an alleged plot to raid Michigan's Capitol building and kidnap her. An FBI agent testified last Tuesday there were similar plans targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Biden campaign slammed President Trump after he said at a Nevada rally Sunday if his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden were elected there'd be more coronavirus pandemic lockdowns because "he'll listen to the scientists."

What he's saying: "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression," Trump said.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

