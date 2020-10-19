A 59-year-old man is facing a criminal threat charge over "threatening statements directed toward city of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple" in Kansas, per a police statement.

The big picture: Meredith Dowty was arrested Friday. Threats sent to someone who knows the suspect and Whipple showed anger about a city coronavirus pandemic mask mandate, the mayor said to CNN. "He said he was going to kidnap me and slash my throat and he needed my address because I needed to see the hangman," Whipple told the Wichita Eagle. The arrest follows alleged plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) over their responses to the pandemic.