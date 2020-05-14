1 hour ago - Health

UN issues dire economic report as WHO warns coronavirus "may never go away"

Factory workers package disposable protective masks along a production line in Morocco's Casablanca on April 10, 2020, as the North African country increases mask production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus will cause the sharpest economic downturn since the Great Depression, a UN report projected on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Governments around the world are pushing to reopen economies devastated by COVID-19 lockdown measures as cases continue to rise along with the death toll. And the World Health Organization warns the virus "may never go away."

  • WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan made stressed during a briefing on Wednesday that it would take a "massive effort" to get COVID-19 under control even if there were a vaccine.
"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away."
— Ryan

Yes, but: Ryan noted that HIV hadn't gone away, "but we've come to terms with the virus and we have found the therapies and we have found the prevention methods, and people don’t feel as scared as they did before."

The big picture: The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects report stated the pandemic would cause the global economy to shrink 3.2.%, "racking up some $8.5 trillion in overall losses — wiping out nearly four years of output gains."

  • COVID-19 has infected more than 4.3 million people and killed over 297,00.

Of note: Scientists are working on more than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines and several in clinical trials are under way.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic caused almost 600,000 Australians to lose their jobs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, noting the record 6.2% jobless rate was "shocking" but "not unanticipated." Australia projects the rate will rise to 10% in Q2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 297,000 worldwide as of Wednesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

The brave new world of digital coronavirus screening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Employers emerging from lockdown are looking to new COVID-19 screening tools to help workers get back on the job.

Why it matters: Neither employees nor customers are likely to return to businesses if they fear infection, so there needs to be some way to separate the sick from the well. But many new screening services are untested, and could open the door to intrusive health surveillance.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen, despite Anthony Fauci's warning that the proposal is "not an acceptable answer."

What's happening: America's K-12 is debating "Saturday school" and "summer school" options for students, while imposing a huge burden on teachers who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed in the fall.

