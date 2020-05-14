UN issues dire economic report as WHO warns coronavirus "may never go away"

The novel coronavirus will cause the sharpest economic downturn since the Great Depression, a UN report projected on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Governments around the world are pushing to reopen economies devastated by COVID-19 lockdown measures as cases continue to rise along with the death toll. And the World Health Organization warns the virus "may never go away."

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan made stressed during a briefing on Wednesday that it would take a "massive effort" to get COVID-19 under control even if there were a vaccine.

"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away."

— Ryan

Yes, but: Ryan noted that HIV hadn't gone away, "but we've come to terms with the virus and we have found the therapies and we have found the prevention methods, and people don’t feel as scared as they did before."

The big picture: The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects report stated the pandemic would cause the global economy to shrink 3.2.%, "racking up some $8.5 trillion in overall losses — wiping out nearly four years of output gains."

COVID-19 has infected more than 4.3 million people and killed over 297,00.

Of note: Scientists are working on more than 100 potential COVID-19 vaccines and several in clinical trials are under way.