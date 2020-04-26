17 mins ago - Health

WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports"

Rebecca Falconer

A testing lab wear in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The World Health Organization said in a scientific brief there's "no evidence” that people who recover from the novel coronavirus and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

Why it matters: Several countries, including the U.S., are weighing allowing people who have recovered to carry "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates." These would enable people who've recovered from COVID-19 to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection, the WHO noted in a statement. "The use of such certificates may ... increase the risks of continued transmission," the WHO said.

What they're saying: "At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate,'" the WHO said in its statement.

  • The agency said it's continuing to review the evidence on antibody responses to the virus, which has infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000 worldwide — with more than 938,000 cases and over 53,7000 deaths reported in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: Chile has announced plans to issue "immunity passports." The United Kingdom, Germany and Italy have been looking into the move. Anthony Fauci told CNN this month U.S. officials were discussing the subject. "I think it might actually have some merit," the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director added.

  • Onfido, a San Francisco-based identity verification company, is working with at least one European government to develop phone-based immunity passports for people who've recovered from COVID-19 and tested positive for antibodies, per Axios' Dan Primack.
  • The firm "has not yet spoken with U.S. officials, but CEO Husayn Kassai tells Axios that there have been indirect discussions at both the federal and state levels via partners," Primack notes.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Spain will begin gradually easing nationwide stay-at-home restrictions starting on May 2 if novel coronavirus cases continue to decline, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S., although it has recorded nearly 4,000 less deaths than Italy, the other most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Boris Johnson returning to work after recovering from coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street after being discharged from hospital in London, Britain, on April 12. Photo: Pippa Fowles/handout to Xinhua via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to return to work on Monday after being being treated for the novel coronavirus this month, the BBC reports.

The big picture: 813 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom died in the last 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said in a briefing on Saturday.

5 hours ago - Health
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's deflating, but it would be derelict to ignore: The hope of anything approximating normal in the coming months — and probably well beyond — is gone. 

Why it matters: It's great and normal to cheer for a miracle cure or sudden coronavirus retreat. But the experts who study the virus closest seem unanimous in their verdict that our health, economic and social pain will persist for many months to come. 

11 hours ago - Health