1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Company working to develop "immunity passports" raises $100 million

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Onfido, a San Francisco-based identity verification company, raised $100 million in Series D funding led by TPG Growth.

Why it matters: The company is working with at least one European government to develop phone-based "immunity passports" for those who have already recovered from COVID-19 and tested positive for antibodies.

  • It has not yet spoken with U.S. officials, but CEO Husayn Kassai tells Axios that there have been indirect discussions at both the federal and state levels via partners.

How would it work: The “passports” would be tied to your identity, using facial recognition that would need to reauthenticate between uses (to prevent people from borrowing or stealing phones). But it would be predicated on widespread disbursement of at-home testing kits.

The bottom line: This is a variation on what’s already being done in China. Were it to happen in civil libertarian America, perhaps at the state or local level, Kassai believes it likely would need to be voluntary and done without government access to individual health information.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Via raises $200 million from Fiat Chrysler owner Exor

Photo: Via

Via, a transportation software company best-known for its carpool service in New York City, has raised $200 million in Series E funding led by Exor, a holding company whose portfolio includes Fiat Chrysler. The company' valuation more than doubled since its last round to $2.25 billion.

Why it matters: It’s remarkable that the company was able to get this deal despite the coronavirus pandemic severely reducing demand for ride-hailing and public transit.

Scott Rosenberg

Big Tech moves into government vacuum on coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, tech companies are stepping into the void left by a reluctant or incapable federal government — enabling contact tracing, wrestling with testing, and ramping up the capacity of government operations like unemployment services.

Why it matters: In the U.S., these giant firms — teeming with creative and restless employees, cushioned by big financial reserves and spurred on by the urgency of the moment — have stopped waiting for the government to move and begun taking their own initiative.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Notes app Notion raises money at $2 billion valuation

Photo: Courtesy of Notion

Notion, a San Francisco-based startup that’s developed a cult following for its cloud-based collaboration tool, raised $50 million in new funding at a $2 billion valuation.

Why it matters: The entire round happened after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the U.S.

