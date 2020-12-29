Get the latest market trends in your inbox

WHO: No evidence vaccinations prevent coronavirus transmission

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

  • WHO Health Emergencies director Mike Ryan noted "there's no guarantee of eliminating or eradicating an infectious disease" — even with a vaccine that has high efficacy as the ones being rolled out are.
  • "That is a very high bar for us to be able to get over," he said.

Why it matters: Many tourism-reliant countries, along with the travel and tourism industry, are hopeful that coronavirus vaccinations will see global travel start to make a comeback next year, with international borders reopening.

For the record: The airline industry has developed mobile apps that would receive coronavirus test and vaccination certificates — though Axios' Joann Muller reports that COVID-19 tests will be the passport to travel in 2021.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed nearly 335,000 people and infected over 19.3 million in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

  • Globally, almost 1.8 million people have lost their lives to the virus and nearly 81.3 million have tested positive.

Worth noting: Ryan said "the likely scenario" for the virus once brought under control is that it will "become another endemic virus that will remain somewhat of a threat, but a very low level threat in the context of an effective global vaccination program."

Go deeper: Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
Fadel Allassan
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began

Passengers walk through a crowded terminal at Dulles International airport in Virginia on Dec. 27, 2020. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,284,599 people at airport checkpoints around the U.S. on Sunday, according to agency data.

Why it matters: It's the highest number of travelers the TSA has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine

Josefa Perez, 89, on Sunday becomes the first woman to be vaccinated in Spain's Catalonia region, at the Feixa Llarga residence in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain is creating a registry of people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination and will share this with other European Union member states, the country's Health Minister Salvador Illa told broadcaster La Sexta Monday.

The big picture: Spain become on Monday the fourth European nation to surpass 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, after the United Kingdom, Italy and France, per Johns Hopkins. It's confirmed nearly 1.9 million cases. Illa said vaccinations are free and not mandatory. Data on those who refuse inoculation wouldn't be publicly disclosed "and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection," he added.

Flashback: Spain becomes first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases