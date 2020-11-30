New Zealand authorities charge 13 parties over White Island tragedy

New Zealand authorities have laid charges against 10 organizations and three individuals over the fatal Whakaari/White Island volcanic disaster last December, per a statement from workplace health and safety regulator WorksSafe.

Details: WorksSafe declined to name those charged as they may seek name suppression in court. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said government agencies GNS Science, which monitors volcanic activity, and the National Emergency Management Agency were among those charged over the "horrific tragedy."

"We need this to be an independent process people can have trust, confidence and faith in."

The big picture: 47 people were on the island when it erupted, including New Zealanders and tourists from the U.S., Australia, the U.K., China, Germany and Malaysia. All "suffered serious injuries and trauma, and 22 of those have lost their lives," WorkSafe Chief Executive Phil Parkes said in a statement.

He said they had "the reasonable expectation that there were appropriate systems in place to ensure they made it home healthy and safe."

The 10 groups face charges that carry a maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million (US$1.06 million). The trio, charged as directors or individuals required to exercise due diligence on health and safety obligations, face charges with a maximum fine of $300,000. They're all due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Dec. 15.

Of note: Parks noted that the WorkSafe investigation related to parties taking tourists to the island.

It did not focus on the rescue and recovery of victims following the eruption, which may be the subject of other proceedings, such as a coronial inquest.

Go deeper: White Island eruption death toll rises to 22 ahead of 1st anniversary