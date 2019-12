White Island, a volcanic island in New Zealand, erupted on Monday, killing at least five people and leaving many more missing, AP reports.

The big picture: Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said there were fewer than 50 people on the island when it erupted — including a group of tourists from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship — and at least 23 have been accounted for. Rescue teams have to wait for the island to stabilize before they can start searching for the missing.

