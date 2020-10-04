58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House identifies 206 people possibly exposed to COVID at Trump fundraiser

President Trump waves as he boards Air Force One before heading to Bedminster, N.J., for a fundraiser. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House has given New Jersey health officials a list of at least 206 people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a fundraiser event attended by President Trump in Bedminster last week, the state's department of health tweeted Sunday.

Why it matters: The president has come under criticism for choosing to attend the event at the Trump National Golf Club on Thursday even after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Trump "socially distanced, it was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe by a White House operations for him to attend that event," per ABC News.

What they're saying: "The contact tracing process is ongoing. Attendees that are seeking a test should consider waiting at least 5-7 days from the event. While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop," the New Jersey Health Department tweeted.

  • "Those who are concerned that they were in close contact should quarantine for 14 days. New Jersey officials have been informed that the federal government is also conducting contact tracing," the department added.
  • Officials are "interviewing staff members of the club and assessing the level of contact they had with the President and his staff and providing public health recommendations accordingly."

Go deeper: Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says she's receiving Trump health updates through the media, not briefings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday she is receiving health updates on President Trump, who is in the hospital with the coronavirus, through the media and not through official briefings or contact with the White House.

Why it matters: Pelosi is second in the line of succession behind Vice President Mike Pence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser: Biden has "too often used the mask as a prop"

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump's re-election campaign, argued on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that Joe Biden has often "used the mask as a prop" and defended the campaign's handling of the coronavirus even as Trump remained in the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: Trump has rarely worn a mask in public and often downplayed its usefulness. A large coronavirus outbreak in the White House has infected over a dozen people in Trump's inner circle, including many who attended a Rose Garden celebration to announce Amy Coney Barrett as the nominee for Supreme Court Justice. Photos of the event show hardly anyone wearing a mask.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow