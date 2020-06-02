Secret Service blocks off area surrounding White House after protests

The U.S. Secret Service has closed the streets immediately on all four sides of the White House, with an agent telling Axios they'll remain closed "probably until the riots become peaceful, or stop."

Why it matters: Protesters near the White House were aggressively dispersed with tear gas and shields last night, before President Trump walked across Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. This decision will presumably force any protests to take place farther from the White House.

Details: The following streets have been closed "until further notice," according to the Secret Service.

17th Street Between Constitution and H Street NW

15th Street between Constitution and H Street, NW

H Street between 15th and 17th Street, NW

One of the many Secret Service agents along 15th Street informed Axios at around 7:30am that the closures were in effect "as of about an hour ago” and would remain in place “probably until the riots become peaceful, or stop.”

A fence was also erected overnight near Lafayette Park, apparently to keep protesters out of the area.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the closures, or how long they will be in place.

Worth noting: The Secret Service often blocks off the areas around the White House for security reasons, though it would be unusual for these streets to remain closed for an extended period of time.

