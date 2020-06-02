41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Secret Service blocks off area surrounding White House after protests

Dave Lawler, author of World

Trump walks through an area recently cleared of protesters before arriving at St. John's Church. Photo: Brendan SmialoskiI/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Secret Service has closed the streets immediately on all four sides of the White House, with an agent telling Axios they'll remain closed "probably until the riots become peaceful, or stop."

Why it matters: Protesters near the White House were aggressively dispersed with tear gas and shields last night, before President Trump walked across Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. This decision will presumably force any protests to take place farther from the White House.

Details: The following streets have been closed "until further notice," according to the Secret Service.

  • 17th Street Between Constitution and H Street NW
  • 15th Street between Constitution and H Street, NW
  • H Street between 15th and 17th Street, NW

One of the many Secret Service agents along 15th Street informed Axios at around 7:30am that the closures were in effect "as of about an hour ago” and would remain in place “probably until the riots become peaceful, or stop.”

  • A fence was also erected overnight near Lafayette Park, apparently to keep protesters out of the area.
  • The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the closures, or how long they will be in place.

Worth noting: The Secret Service often blocks off the areas around the White House for security reasons, though it would be unusual for these streets to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Trump walks to historic St. John's Church outside White House as protests rage

President Trump walked to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, located just steps away from the White House across Lafayette Park, on Monday night as protests linked to the murder of George Floyd raged across the capital and cities around the country.

What we're seeing: Military police and park rangers used physical force and tear gas on peaceful protestors to clear the area so that Trump could "pay respects" to the church that was damaged by a fire on Sunday.

Biden: George Floyd's last words are "a wake-up call for our nation"

Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del. on June 1, 2020. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden will call George Floyd’s dying words “a wake-up call for our nation,” and criticize President Trump’s decision to unleash tear gas on peaceful protesters outside the White House, in a civil rights speech from Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Biden in the address will seek to draw a sharp contrast between himself and Trump, whose first remarks addressing nationwide unrest Monday highlighted law and order, extreme demonstrations of militarized “strength” and other blustery threats.

The alarm over climate financial risk gets louder because of coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic underscores why market regulators, companies and investors should do a better job planning for climate risks to the financial system, a pair of reports finds.

Driving the news: The International Monetary Fund said projected increases in the frequency and severity of natural disasters are a potential threat that investors probably aren't weighing enough.

