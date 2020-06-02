1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

States push back on Trump's promise to send in military to quell street violence

President Trump leaves the White House on foot to go to St John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. Photo :Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said in his Rose Garden remarks: "If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

The big picture: Legal experts say the president has the authority under the Insurrection Act of 1807 to dispatch the military to states that are unable to put down an insurrection or are defying federal law, AP explains.

  • Presidents have sent the military to Southern states to ensure desegregation of schools, to protect civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s, and to L.A. in 1992 to quell riots after four police officers were acquitted of beating and arresting Rodney King.

The bottom line: Use of the act likely would be met with legal opposition, and strong opposition from governors seeing it as an overreaction.

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state is prepared to go to court to prevent it: "The President of the United States is not a dictator."
  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on CNN, the "rhetoric coming out of the White House is making it worse."

Go deeper...Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Go deeper

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to deploy military amid national unrest

President Trump announced from the White House Rose Garden Monday evening that he is "mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military" to stop violent protests across the country, decrying "professional anarchists, looters, criminals, antifa and others" whose actions have "gripped" the nation.

The backdrop: Trump's announcement came as police clashed with protesters just outside of the White House, using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds chanting, "Hands up, don't shoot," and other slogans. Flash bangs used outside the White House could be heard from the Rose Garden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems react to Trump's threat to deploy military amid state protests

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a press conference in the Capitol in April. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Democratic governors Monday night in slamming President Trump for vowing to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continues, accusing him of "ripping" the country apart.

What they're saying: "The President’s continued fanning of the flames of discord, bigotry and violence is cowardly, weak and dangerous," the top Democrats said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Law enforcement officers were targeted in several cities during tense standoffs overnight, with one officer shot in Las Vegas and four police hit by gunfire in St Louis late Monday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow