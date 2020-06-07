White House entertains police reform
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Like House Democrats, the White House is also debating police reform this week — an addition to the president’s harsh “law and order” rhetoric toward a “phase two” approach aimed at addressing what policy the Trump administration can get behind, sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.
What we’re hearing: President Trump will host a roundtable listening session with law enforcement on Monday, “to hear their challenges and input on how to fix racial inequality in American policing,” a White House official tells Axios.
- Trump will also meet with his senior policy team to discuss potential executive actions and reform legislation that the White House is open to supporting.
Behind the scenes: Trump’s political team, which is deeply worried about internal polling regarding the president’s response to the protests, has been pushing for the White House to be more proactive.
- “We need to be seen as meeting the moment and go beyond the crackdown on protesters. The president recognizes that,” one administration official said.