31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House entertains police reform

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Like House Democrats, the White House is also debating police reform this week — an addition to the president’s harsh “law and order” rhetoric toward a “phase two” approach aimed at addressing what policy the Trump administration can get behind, sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What we’re hearing: President Trump will host a roundtable listening session with law enforcement on Monday, “to hear their challenges and input on how to fix racial inequality in American policing,” a White House official tells Axios.

  • Trump will also meet with his senior policy team to discuss potential executive actions and reform legislation that the White House is open to supporting.

Behind the scenes: Trump’s political team, which is deeply worried about internal polling regarding the president’s response to the protests, has been pushing for the White House to be more proactive.

  • “We need to be seen as meeting the moment and go beyond the crackdown on protesters. The president recognizes that,” one administration official said.

Axios
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council vows to disband police department

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council — a veto-proof majority on the panel of 13 — signed a pledge at a rally on Sunday to begin the process of dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department as it currently exists, The Appeal first reported.

Why it matters: The move to replace the police department with a community-based public safety model answers the calls of activists who have been pushing for a massive overhaul of law enforcement in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

Alayna Treene
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House plans dramatic action on police reform

Protestors in front of the Capitol building. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday will try to turn the public outcry over George Floyd's killing into policy action, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

Why it matters: The Democratic measure represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades.

Jonathan Swan
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the room: Trump's top aides plot new theme

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump's top political advisers, in a private meeting last week, said their boss needs to add more hopeful, optimistic and unifying messages to balance his harsh law-and-order rhetoric.

Why it matters: They're deeply concerned about "brutal" internal polling for the president in the aftermath of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's killing.

