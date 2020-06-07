Like House Democrats, the White House is also debating police reform this week — an addition to the president’s harsh “law and order” rhetoric toward a “phase two” approach aimed at addressing what policy the Trump administration can get behind, sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

What we’re hearing: President Trump will host a roundtable listening session with law enforcement on Monday, “to hear their challenges and input on how to fix racial inequality in American policing,” a White House official tells Axios.

Trump will also meet with his senior policy team to discuss potential executive actions and reform legislation that the White House is open to supporting.

Behind the scenes: Trump’s political team, which is deeply worried about internal polling regarding the president’s response to the protests, has been pushing for the White House to be more proactive.