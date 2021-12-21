Sign up for our daily briefing

White House memo: You're better off now

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

Featured metrics include vaccinations, school openings, unemployment, economic growth and child poverty.

  • Here's a graphic from the memo, provided first to Axios:
Graphic: The White House

The other side: Republicans, who are expected to win the House gavel in next year's midterms, are planning a slew of investigations of the Biden administration.

  • As Axios revealed this week, House Republicans say that if they win, they'll use subpoena power to investigate the Afghanistan withdrawal, immigration, the IRS, the National Security Agency and more.
  • See a list.

Go deeper ... Read the White House memo

Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP maps Biden probes, prelude to 2024 culture war

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during his weekly news conference Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans have begun mapping aggressive probes of the Biden administration if they win back the majority — including inquiries into the origins of COVID, a leak of IRS data about billionaires, and accusations the NSA spied on Tucker Carlson. 

Why it matters: The plans, obtained exclusively by Axios, show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would make muscular use of majority powers for the last two years of President Biden's term if, as expected, the GOP wins the majority in next year's midterms. 

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi hopeful of Build Back Better Act deal in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 15. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she's still hopeful of reaching an agreement on President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Sunday he wouldn't support the bill.

What she's saying: The Democrats' "work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act," Pelosi said in a "Dear Colleague" letter on Sunday night, which did not name Manchin.

Jennifer Koons
Updated Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

