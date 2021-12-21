Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.
Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.
Featured metrics include vaccinations, school openings, unemployment, economic growth and child poverty.
- Here's a graphic from the memo, provided first to Axios:
The other side: Republicans, who are expected to win the House gavel in next year's midterms, are planning a slew of investigations of the Biden administration.
- As Axios revealed this week, House Republicans say that if they win, they'll use subpoena power to investigate the Afghanistan withdrawal, immigration, the IRS, the National Security Agency and more.
- See a list.
Go deeper ... Read the White House memo