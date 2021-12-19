Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP maps Biden probes, prelude to 2024 culture war

Mike Allen, author of AM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during his weekly news conference Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans have begun mapping aggressive probes of the Biden administration if they win back the majority — including inquiries into the origins of COVID, a leak of IRS data about billionaires, and accusations the NSA spied on Tucker Carlson. 

Why it matters: The plans, obtained exclusively by Axios, show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would make muscular use of majority powers for the last two years of President Biden's term if, as expected, the GOP wins the majority in next year's midterms. 

  • McCarthy plans to send a spate of "preservation notices" to departments throughout Biden's Cabinet, ordering them to retain documents that might be needed for future GOP oversight hearings. 

Between the lines: Republicans want to deflect attention from the 1/6 commission, a real-time probe of real violence, death and looting in the Capitol.

  • As a prelude, House Republicans in August sent Biden a request to "preserve all records related to your Administration’s withdrawal ... from Afghanistan."

Investigations planned by House Republicans — in parallel with their legislative agenda — show they hope to use congressional power to stoke culture wars for 2024:

  • IRS: Leak of a "vast cache of IRS information" about billionaires to ProPublica.
  • National Security Agency: Tucker Carlson last summer accused the spy agency of targeting his show's communications. The NSA said he was never an "intelligence target."
  • Parents: Attorney General Merrick Garland's vow to mobilize the FBI against "threats of violence against school board members," after the National School Boards Association used the phrase "domestic terrorism." The association apologized for its letter.
  • Border: Record levels of illegal immigration.
  • COVID: Origins of the virus, and CDC communications about school closures and mask mandates.
  • Afghanistan: Decisions behind the withdrawal, and an accounting of Americans who remain stranded.
  • JEDI: A disputed cloud-computing contract.

What's next: McCarthy plans to beef up staff, counsel and other resources to be ready to extract information beginning Day 1 if the GOP gets the gavel.

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
May 16, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Trump's war with his generals

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Axios' "Off the rails" series documents the end of the Trump administration, from election night 2020 through the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

One important piece is only now beginning to emerge: Former President Donald Trump's last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and swaths of the Middle East, Africa and even Europe ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration — and why he blinked.

John McEntee, one of Donald Trump's most-favored aides, handed retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor a piece of paper with a few notes scribbled on it. He explained: "This is what the president wants you to do."

1. Get us out of Afghanistan.

2. Get us out of Iraq and Syria.

3. Complete the withdrawal from Germany.

4. Get us out of Africa.

Deep Dive (88 min. read)Arrow
Sarah Mucha
Dec 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Some Republicans fear Roe win could backfire

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Republicans are on the brink of achieving a decades-long conservative project — overturning abortion rights — but some strategists worry that the party isn’t ready for the political dangers of this monumental victory.

Why it matters: The GOP has the best political environment in a decade leading into the midterms — and the last thing top party operatives want is for the Democratic base to become energized if the Supreme Court narrows or overturns Roe v. Wade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion BBB plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told Fox News on Sunday, all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the center piece of the Biden agenda.

The big picture: “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.