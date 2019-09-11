Republican Dan Bishop will represent North Carolina’s 9th District in Congress after just winning Tuesday's special election, NBC News and other outlets report. It was a surprisingly tight race in a district that President Trump carried by 12 points in 2016, per Politico.

The big picture: Bishop's win against McCready, a centrist who ultimately raised more money than his Republican counterpart, could be an optimistic sign for the GOP as they eye taking back the House in 2020. It's also a good sign for how suburban voters feel about Trump, as the president formally endorsed Bishop's campaign.