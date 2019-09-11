Stories

What the North Carolina special election means for 2020

In this image, a blurred "vote here" sign rests in the foreground on a green lawn. Behind that sign, two signs stand next to each other that read "Dan McCready" and "Dan Bishop"
Campaign signs for McCready and Bishop on September 10, 2019 in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Republican Dan Bishop will represent North Carolina’s 9th District in Congress after just winning Tuesday's special election, NBC News and other outlets report. It was a surprisingly tight race in a district that President Trump carried by 12 points in 2016, per Politico.

The big picture: Bishop's win against McCready, a centrist who ultimately raised more money than his Republican counterpart, could be an optimistic sign for the GOP as they eye taking back the House in 2020. It's also a good sign for how suburban voters feel about Trump, as the president formally endorsed Bishop's campaign.

Background: State officials in February ordered a new election to be held in the conservative congressional district, invalidating a win by then-GOP candidate Mark Harris in the 2018 midterms amid ballot fraud allegations concerning conservative operatives.

  • Working America, the political arm of the nonprofit union federation AFL-CIO, found that Democrats had a higher turnout rate in the district for this election compared to the same point during the 2018 midterms. It interviewed 2,817 working-class voters to determine turnout rate.

What he's saying: President Trump claimed credit for Bishop's win in a tweet ahead of the result being announced, a day after he implored North Carolinians to vote for the Republican.

  • In another tweet, Trump hailed what he called a big night for the Republican Party, after GOP state legislator Greg Murphy won another special election earlier, keeping a House district along North Carolina’s Atlantic coast, as expected, per AP.

