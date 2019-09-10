President Trump made a rallying cry during a presidential campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in support of Republican candidate Dan Bishop ahead of a crucial special election in the state's 9th Congressional District.

Why it matters: Per the Washington Post, the election could be a bellwether for the president’s political fortunes in 2020. While the N.C. district has long been in Republican hands, recent polling has shown Democrat Dan McCready is within striking distance of Bishop, WashPost notes.