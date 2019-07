What's new: Dowless was just indicted along with 7 alleged co-conspirators. He faces 2 counts of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and illegal possession of absentee ballots, according to NPR.

Backstory: The ballot-fraud inquiry centered around the campaign of Republican U.S. House candidate Mark Harris. He held an unofficial 905-vote lead over his Democratic opponent, Dan McCready. But the North Carolina State Board of Elections declined to certify him as a winner last year because of concerns of voting irregularities.

The board ordered a new election to be held, after its probe found that Dowless — who was working on behalf of Harris, had allegedly coordinated an "unlawful and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme" — including efforts of a cover-up.

Dowless was arrested in February and charged with 3 counts of obstruction of justice, 2 each of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballots, per the Washington Post. He's previously denied any wrongdoing to The Charlotte Observer.

What's next? McCready is up against Republican Dan Bishop in the new election this fall, after Harris — who was not mentioned in the indictment — chose not to run in the new election, which pit, per AP.

