Why it matters: Even if the true test doesn't come until the 2024 presidential election, the year ahead could set the stage and weaken American democracy in a more lasting way.

People who study democracies around the world will be watching the 2022 midterm elections for new signs of how vulnerable the U.S. system has become.

Experts are watching:

Primary challenges against Republicans who resisted Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Continued efforts to promote the false claims that the election was stolen.

New voting restrictions.

Threats against elections officials.

Erosion of voter confidence in legitimate results.

The big picture: In other countries where democracies have eroded, it hasn’t necessarily happened all at once, said Sarah Repucci, who heads research and analysis at Freedom House, a nonprofit that researches democracies around the world.

In countries like Hungary, Poland, Venezuela and Turkey, their leaders rose to power in seemingly democratic fashion, then gradually dismantled the checks on their power.

“Democracies are never undermined in exactly the same manner. It's unique to their systems and where their pressure points are,” she said. “That's what we're seeing here.”

Details: In the U.S., among primary challenges drawing the most attention has been the race targeting Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state who stood up to pressure from Trump.

If Raffensperger loses to his primary challenger, Rep. Jody Hice, it would be a "very dangerous sign for democracy," said election law expert Rick Hasen of the University of California, Irvine. Raffensperger resisted Trump’s pressure, and Hice has embraced the stolen-election myths.

Kait Branson, a spokesperson for the Hice campaign, responded: "We aren’t concerned with the opinion of a California professor. We are going to stay focused on our race and renewing integrity in Georgia’s elections."

Also on the watch list: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the former House GOP leader who was ousted for refusing to go along with Trump’s election fraud claims.

Attacks on the election system “could become a self-fulfilling prophecy” if they drive experienced people out of the field, said Brendan Nyhan, co-founder of Bright Line Watch, a group that monitors the status of American democracy.

Even the degree of hostility between Republicans and Democrats will be a big concern, said Lee Drutman of the New America organization: “It's very hard for democracy to function” when partisans can't even fathom working with their opponents.

Between the lines: Signs of deeper erosion of American democracy predated the 2020 elections.

Freedom House this year downgraded its score for U.S. democracy, citing unequal treatment of people of color, a widening gap and deepening hostility between Democrats and Republicans, and the strong influence of money in politics.

The other side: The incentives in next year's contests to challenge the legitimacy of the elections may be weaker than in 2020 for two reasons, Nyhan said: Republicans are favored to make gains. And Trump won’t be at the top of the ticket.

The bottom line: The 2024 election is likely to be a bigger test.