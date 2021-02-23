Sign up for our daily briefing

Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and SoftBank near settlement

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SoftBank and former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann are nearing a detente in their long-running legal battle, as first reported by WSJ and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: WeWork isn't a party to the litigation, but having it settled would help smooth the company's post-pandemic path, which is expected to include a second stab at the public markets.

Backstory: SoftBank in the fall of 2019 agreed to buy up to $3 billion of WeWork shares via a tender offer, as part of a broader rescue package in the aftermath of the company's failed IPO. Included was around $970 million for Neumann, who also received nearly $200 million to leave the CEO spot and give up his voting rights.

  • SoftBank bailed on the tender offer last April, arguing that WeWork hadn't met certain closing conditions.
  • SoftBank was then sued by a special committee of WeWork's board, including a representative of venture capital firm Benchmark, who claimed SoftBank just had "buyer's remorse" as COVID-19 took a blowtorch to the co-working market.
  • Neumann subsequently filed his own suit, in case a judge agreed with SoftBank that the special committee didn't have standing.

Fast forward: Sources say that the proposed settlement would apply to both lawsuits, with the $3 billion effectively cut in half.

  • SoftBank would still pay the $20 per share it had originally agreed to pay. The difference is that the number of shares it buys would be cut in around half, meaning the overall tender size shrinks from $3 billion to around $1.5 billion.
  • For Neumann, that means a $480 million payday and he retains around 75% of his current stake in the company. The rest would go to WeWork employees and investors (including Benchmark).
  • Final details are still being ironed out, with a formal announcement expected before the weekend.
  • WeWork is in advanced discussions to go public via a SPAC sponsored by Vivek Ranadivé's Bow Capital Management, per multiple sources. That deal, however, wouldn't be papered until the settlement is signed.
  • "No comments" from WeWork, SoftBank and Neumann.

The bottom line: Given everything that's transpired since SoftBank first agreed to the tender, this feels like a win for all parties.

  • SoftBank de-risks a bit on WeWork and saves itself $1.5 billion upfront. Neumann and other shareholders get paid at pre-pandemic pricing, albeit much lower than the proposed IPO mark, and get to ride any post-pandemic upside. And WeWork itself gets to move on.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Fair's Scott Painter raises $30 million for new startup

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

NextCar, a startup for car leases and subscriptions formed by TrueCar and Fair founder Scott Painter, has raised about $30 million in seed funding from investors like Reid Hoffmann and Mark Pincus, per an internal email obtained by Axios. The round was led by a private equity firm, according to a source.

Backstory: Shortly before Painter announced his new company in October, Reuters reported that he was exploring ways to buy Fair back from SoftBank Vision Fund and other backers. He resigned as CEO in October 2019.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to clarify that the company provides lease and subscriptions (not rentals).

Orion Rummler
30 mins ago - Health

Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring

UCHealth pharmacist Marissa Kim prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 20 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer plan to significantly boost vaccine shipments to the U.S. government by this spring, according to written testimony from company executives released Tuesday ahead of a House committee hearing on vaccines.

Where it stands: Pfizer expects to increase its weekly vaccine delivery from 4-5 million doses at the start of February to more than 13 million doses by mid-March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

David Perdue will not run for Senate seat in Georgia in 2022

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans — including Perdue — lost two Georgia seats to Democrats during last month's dual runoffs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow