4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann sues SoftBank

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Adam Neumann, founder and former CEO of WeWork, yesterday filed suit against SoftBank, alleging breaches of contract and fiduciary duty related to SoftBank's decision to walk away from a $3 billion tender for WeWork shares.

Why it matters: Because when a special committee of WeWork's board filed a similar lawsuit last month, SoftBank responded by questioning its standing to represent minority shareholders who could have participated in the tender offer. Neumann is unquestionably a minority shareholder.

Primary source: Read the lawsuit

What SoftBank is saying: “SoftBank will vigorously defend itself against these meritless claims. Under the terms of our agreement, which Adam Neumann signed, SoftBank had no obligation to complete the tender offer in which Mr. Neumann – the biggest beneficiary – sought to sell nearly $1 billion in stock.”

The bottom line: The most damning allegation in Neumann's complaint is that SoftBank unilaterally amended its agreement with WeWork late last year, reversing the sequencing of new debt financing and the stock tender. Neumann claims that SoftBank tried to negotiate the amendment with him but, when unable to reach agreement, SoftBank "simply removed Plaintiffs’ signature block from the document."

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,628,824 — Total deaths: 254,430 — Total recoveries — 1,184,499Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,192,119 — Total deaths: 70,115 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: New York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  4. Trump administration: Trump says he won't allow Fauci to testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump-haters."
  5. 2020: Biden to test virtual events in Florida and Michigan as coronavirus upends campaign.
  6. 🎓 Commencement: Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow50 mins ago - Science