47 mins ago - Economy & Business

WeWork board sues SoftBank

Dan Primack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

SoftBank was sued Tuesday morning by a special committee of WeWork's board of directors for alleged breaches of contract and fiduciary duty related to SoftBank's decision to cancel a $3 billion tender offer for WeWork shares.

Why it matters: SoftBank is viewed by many in the private markets as an unfaithful partner. If this reaches trial, that reputation could either become widely cemented or reversed.

SoftBank last week gave two reasons for bailing on the tender:

1. The emergence of civil and criminal investigations that could create material liabilities.

  • In its lawsuit, the special committee claims that SoftBank was aware of the investigations. Not when it signed the original deal in October, but when it signed an amended agreement in late December.

2. WeWork not meeting all of the closing conditions, including a consolidation of its joint venture in China.

  • In its lawsuit, the special committee claims the China roll-up failed because SoftBank used its "influence" to persuade certain minority investors in the JV to not enable the deal.

The special committee is comprised of venture capitalist Bruce Dunlevie, a partner with early WeWork investor Benchmark, and former Coach CEO Lewis Frankfort.

  • In short, they accuse SoftBank of having "buyer's remorse" — particularly as the Japanese investment giant came under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.
  • They also dispute SoftBank's claims that it doesn't have effective control of WeWork.
  • Representatives for SoftBank and WeWork declined to comment.

The bottom line: It is highly unusual for a VC-backed company to sue one of its investors, let alone its largest investor. But that's what's happening, and hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for current and former WeWork employees who had been promised a payday.

Read the lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware Chancery Court.

Go deeper

Dan Primack

SoftBank pulls the plug on $3 billion WeWork bailout

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

SoftBank has officially pulled the plug on its $3 billion tender offer for WeWork shares, which was agreed to last fall and scheduled to close yesterday.

Why it matters: This is money that was all but promised to early WeWork employees and investors, some of whom may have made major financial decisions based on its receipt. The snarkier coverage may focus on the $970 million that former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann "lost," but that shouldn't obscure where the bulk of the money was to go.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Softbank threatens to pull the plug on WeWork bailout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SoftBank yesterday threatened to pull the plug on its $3 billion tender offer for shares of WeWork, which was agreed to last fall and scheduled to close on April 1.

What’s happening: The formal message sent to investors is that SoftBank believes several deal conditions may not be satisfied, including the closing of a recapitalization of its Chinese joint venture, anti-trust approvals, and the emergence of a governmental investigation into company finances.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Scoop: WeWork tells employees that press is "mischaracterizing" SoftBank plans

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WeWork on Wednesday told employees that the company has plenty of access to capital and that it will keep its co-working buildings open so that its members can keep their own businesses running, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

The big picture: This comes after reports that WeWork's largest shareholder may bail on a $3 billion tender offer it had agreed to last fall, and as the coronavirus pandemic has made co-working less palatable to those seeking to follow social distancing recommendations.

Read the memoArrowMar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business