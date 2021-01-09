Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

West Virginia state lawmaker resigns after storming U.S. Capitol during riot

Trump supporters take the steps on the east side of the US Capitol building. Photo: hay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege, resigned from the state's House of Delegates on Saturday.

Why it matters: Evans, who faced calls to resign from those on both sides of aisle, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

What he's saying: “I hereby resign as a member of the House of Delegates, effective immediately,” Evans said in a brief resignation letter submitted to Gov. Jim Justice.

  • In a separate statement released by the state's House, Evans said, “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians," per the local MetroNews.
  • “I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.'"

The people charged over Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot

Politics & Policy

Man photographed carrying Pelosi's lectern, prominent QAnon figure charged over deadly riot

A man identified as Adam Johnson carries the lectern of Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's deadly siege on the Capitol, as well as a man seen in pictures wearing a horned headdress and carrying a spear inside the Capitol have been arrested and charged, prosecutors announced Saturday.

The big picture: Dozens of people have been arrested and charged so far for their alleged involvement in the riot by supporters of President Trump. Authorities, who have asked for public assistance in identifying riot participants, are expected to continue making arrests in the coming days.

Alayna Treene, Jacob Knutson
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in the White House in August 2020. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump Thursday night, a day after "March for Trump" protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol building, a senior White House official with direct knowledge of her letter tells Axios.

Why it matters: DeVos is the second Cabinet secretary to exit the administration in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao submitted her resignation this week, effective Monday, Jan. 11.

Orion Rummler
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

