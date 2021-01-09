Derrick Evans, the West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's deadly siege, resigned from the state's House of Delegates on Saturday.

Why it matters: Evans, who faced calls to resign from those on both sides of aisle, has been charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

What he's saying: “I hereby resign as a member of the House of Delegates, effective immediately,” Evans said in a brief resignation letter submitted to Gov. Jim Justice.

In a separate statement released by the state's House, Evans said, “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians," per the local MetroNews.

“I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.'"

Go deeper: The people charged over Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot