1 hour ago - Health

West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that 28 members of the Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County tested positive for coronavirus, ABC affiliate WCHS-TV reports.

Why it matters: Significant coronavirus outbreaks in other states and around the world have also been linked to religious services, including an incident in Arkansas last month that saw nearly 40% of the attendees at a single church over roughly a week fall ill.

  • The CDC warns that religious services, like all events involving large crowds inside a closed space, "present a risk for increasing spread of COVID-19" and recommends that people practice their beliefs while wearing face masks, social distancing and routinely sanitizing their places of worship.

The big picture: West Virginia's health department announced over the weekend that a total of five coronavirus outbreaks had been traced to churches in the state.

  • Justice said some churchgoers may not have worn face masks or practiced social distancing during services.
  • Justice asked state residents to remain cautious, saying the Greenbrier County church could be their church and community affected. "You are in charge not me. You have been so smart," he told a press conference. "What do we do? We run to the fire, and that’s exactly what we’ve done all weekend."

Fadel Allassan
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign, DNC jointly raised $81 million in May

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign and two committees associated with the Democratic Party jointly raised nearly $81 million in May, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Biden deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford points out that in addition to being the campaign's largest monthly haul of the 2020 cycle, it's also a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign raised in May 2016 ($38 million).

Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

