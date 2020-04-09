38 mins ago - World

God and COVID-19

Dave Lawler

Alone at the Western Wall. Photo: Guy Prives/Getty Images

Few aspects of life bring as many people together as religion.

Why it matters: In most crises, that is a blessing. In a pandemic, it can be dangerous.

As the coronavirus spread beyond China, some of the earliest outbreaks were traced to religious services or pilgrimages.

  • South Korea’s outbreak intensified rapidly after the virus was spread at a secretive church in Daegu.
  • Israel’s virus hotspot is Bnei Brak, where some ultra-Orthodox people defied the nationwide lockdown to attend services and weddings.
  • The initial epicenter of Iran’s outbreak was the holy city Qom. Pilgrims reportedly contacted the virus there and spread it in their own countries before shrines were belatedly shut down.
  • A gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic missionary movement brought followers from 30 countries to Malaysia in late February, and is believed to have led to thousands of infections.
  • More recently, news that the virus had spread at another Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi has fanned sectarian tensions in India, with some prominent supporters of the Hindu nationalist government blaming Muslims for India’s outbreak, per Foreign Policy.

But as much of the world has moved inside, places of worship have emptied as well.

  • Catholic services were suspended last month in Italy, and in other countries since. This weekend, Pope Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in a near-empty St. Peter’s Basilica.
  • Saudi Arabia closed the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina in early March and is considering cancelling the Hajj, which was expected to draw some 3 million people pilgrims in late July.
  • The call to prayer still sounds in Kuwait, but people are urged to pray in their homes.
  • Meanwhile, many religious organizations have played vital roles in providing for the sick and needy.

Religious institutions in many countries garner far more trust than political leaders, but this is not simply a matter of church vs. state. In some cases, it’s politicians who are urging the faithful to gather.

  • President John Magufuli has called on Tanzanians to pack churches and mosques, arguing that prayer can keep the virus at bay.
  • Some Evangelical churches in Brazil have defied local and state bans on mass gatherings, with the support of President Jair Bolsonaro. He has dismissed the threat from the virus and declared church services “essential.”
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a similar designation after a pastor was arrested for refusing to halt services.

What to watch: Billions around the world will celebrate Passover, Easter and Ramadan this month. Many, but not all, will do so at home.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 14 mins ago - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: 16 million Americans have filed for unemployment

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 16 million Americans have filed for jobless benefits over the past three weeks due to the pandemic's growing economic repercussions. Here's how to understand the scale of American job decimation.

Catch up quick: Both the federal government and individual states are surveying different models of when it will be safe enough to reopen some parts of the economy and allow Americans to return to work. President Trump is preparing to launch a second coronavirus task force focused on reviving the U.S. economy.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand sets sights on coronavirus elimination after 2 weeks of lockdown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a coronavirus media update at the New Zealand Parliament. Photo: Mark Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand has flattened the curve of novel coronavirus cases after two weeks of lockdown and the next phase is to "squash it," professor Shaun Hendy, who heads a scientific body advising the government on COVID-19, told Axios.

Why it matters: Te Pūnaha Matatini, the Center of Research Excellence hosted by the University of Auckland of which Hendy is director, released research Thursday showing there could've been hundreds more Covid-19 cases were it not for the lockdown — and there's a good chance the strict measures will help stamp out the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health